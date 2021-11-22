Comer: ‘Hunter Biden Will Be a Top Priority for House Republicans’

Monday, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to the report that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, profited from helping a Chinese firm acquire cobalt mines from an American company.

Comer said on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” that the younger Biden “will be a top priority for House Republicans” when the GOP flips the House in 2022. He added it was “very troubling” how Democrats don’t question Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“I can promise you this — Hunter Biden will be a top priority for House Republicans on the House Oversight Committee when we flip the House in 2022 and start in January of 2023,” Comer declared. “We all know Hunter Biden is a walking, talking conflict of interest. But I’ve been saying for months that Hunter Biden is a national security threat, and this is further proof. The fact that he continues to peddle influence to foreign nationals is concerning.”

He continued, “But when you look at the implications for national security, one of the things that Joe Biden is trying to do, he’s making no secret about it, he’s trying to convert all of our vehicles to electric, and he’s trying to make our military green. And to do this, you have to have cobalt in those batteries, and the biggest threat to our national security now from China is the fact that they can control … the electric vehicle battery market, and this gives them more of an advantage in cornering that market. And the fact that Joe Biden sits back and the Democrats sit back, and they don’t raise an alarm, they don’t question Hunter Biden is very troubling.”

