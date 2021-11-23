Khanna: Spending Bill Lowers Other Costs and Gives Tax Cuts So People ‘Can Afford Their Groceries’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that the Build Back Better reconciliation bill will lower costs for things like child care and preschool and give tax cuts “to the working and middle class so they can afford their groceries.”

Khanna stated, “The president has to be honest, which he is being. He has to say, I understand that the price of gas is higher, that the price of food is higher, and we are making inflation a huge priority. He’s tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Build Back Better bill is all about lowering costs, lowering the cost of child care, lowering the cost for preschool, giving tax cuts to the working and middle class so they can afford their groceries. So, the president has to link our legislation with things that will ease the inflationary pressure for the working class.”

