Rand Paul: Fauci Science Declaration ‘Conjures Up Images of the Medieval Church’

One of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s targets during his media appearances throughout the weekend was Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been a critic of Fauci and his willingness to shrug off individual rights and liberties.

Paul likened Fauci’s declaration that he represented science on Sunday to the medieval church during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime” on Monday.

“You know, when a government bureaucrat has the audacity, the arrogance, to say they represent all of science, we should be running the other way,” he said. “And it conjures up images of the medieval church, in their repression of science. Science has nothing to do with having obedience to any kind of government dogma. And you have to realize that most of what Fauci talks about isn’t science. He’s not talking about a study on this or a study of that. He’s talking about wear a mask. But when you talk about the peer-reviewed studies of masks, there was one done in Denmark showed that it didn’t work.”

“When you look at all of Sweden, 1.8 million children have not been wearing masks for the last two years. They’ve had zero COVID deaths,” Paul continued. “And you say, well, have the teachers been infected? Well, it turns out the teachers are infected at the same rate as the rest of the public. So, they’ve had no masks for a year, year and a half. And it has worked. And that’s a whole country. And there’s no real discussion of this because if you questioned him, and really that’s public policy, that’s not science. Its public policy backed by some science. But if you question him, somehow you are questioning science because he represents all science. That is incredibly arrogant.”

