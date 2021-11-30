Waltz: Biden Is Hurting the Market with ‘We Don’t Know’ but We’ll ‘Cause a Panic’ Anyway Approach to Omicron

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that President Joe Biden’s approach to the Omicron coronavirus variant is “we don’t know that much,” but “we’re going to cause a panic in the American people while we figure things out. And now, you’re seeing the effect of that in the market.”

Waltz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “Look at the contrast of the messaging that you’re seeing from Washington and that you’re seeing from Gov. DeSantis in Florida, right? From Biden, you’re hearing about, well, we don’t know that much, but we’re going to shut down regardless and we’re going to cut off travel, and essentially, we’re going to cause a panic in the American people while we figure things out. And now, you’re seeing the effect of that in the market. What you see in DeSantis is, we’re going to take a balanced approach, we’re going to keep our kids in school, we’re going to keep our businesses open, we’re going to keep our borders open, particularly with a tourism-driven economy.”

He added, “[W]e have to learn to live with this virus, not overreact to every new variant that comes down the pike.”

