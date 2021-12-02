Howard Dean: Unvaccinated Republicans Are ‘Irresponsible,’ ‘Disgusting’  

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 were “disgusting.”

Dean said when asked about reports that former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID a few days before the first presidential debate in 2020, “Look, Trump was the most immoral and irresponsible president in the history of the country. He may or may not be the worst president, but he certainly is in contention. But he was certainly the one with the fewest morals and scruples and certainly the craziest in terms of psychiatric illness. So we are used to this kind of stuff. I am not shocked. I am disgusted I am not shocked.”

He continued, “There was another survey today, which was disturbing. Forty-one percent of Republicans today said they wouldn’t get the shot, but 24% of them said they would never get the shot, ever. If Republicans are a little less than half of the country, that means an eighth of the country intends never to be vaccinated, which means we’ll never get rid of this virus. There will always be a reservoir of this virus in the American population until we can get up over 85%- 90% vaccination. That is irresponsible, and that is what is disgusting.”

Dean added, “There is no indication that we do need to panic except for those 24% of Republicans that are going to refuse to get their vaccinations, which I think is insanity.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN