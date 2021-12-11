Mo Brooks: Hunter Biden Trading off His Father’s Name, Marketing Access to the Biden Family Must Be Investigated by Congress

Earlier this week, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2022, called for a full select committee investigation into Hunter Biden’s art dealings.

However, during an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Brooks admitted it was unlikely such a congressional investigation could occur as long as the Democrats were in charge of both chambers of Congress.

Brooks pledged to call for an investigation into Hunter Biden should he be elected to the U.S. Senate next year.

“[H]unter Biden is selling that so-called art for tens of thousands of dollars,” Brooks said. “And keep in mind, he’s already been plagued with past ethical lapses where he traded off his father’s name when he was vice president of the United States, perhaps even when he was Senator in the United States Senate. And those kinds of ethical lapses where he puts his own personal pocketbook ahead of the United States of America — those things need to be examined. Now, unfortunately, we can’t do it right now because the House is controlled by Nancy Pelosi. She is not going to allow a committee to have an investigative hearing on that. Neither are they going to allow that in the Senate where Chuck Schumer is in control.”

“But I can promise you this: If we take control of the United States Senate, and I’m cautiously optimistic we’re going to, and I can get on the committee or perhaps chairman of the subcommittee that would handle this type of investigation, I’m going to call for an investigation of Hunter Biden, and there needs to be some light shed on the nepotism on the one hand, or the unethical conduct or the unjust enrichment on the other hand, where he seems to be marketing access to the Biden family via the sale of art that is not worth very much that he is getting paid tens of thousands of dollars for it,” he added.

