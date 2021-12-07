Mo Brooks Calls for Full Select Committee Investigation into Hunter Biden

Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, called for a full select committee investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for his “art” dealings, which Brooks suggested was being used as a vehicle for “access to the Biden name.”

Brooks, also a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2022, noted the timing of a White House report warning the art market was “ripe for financial corruption.”

The Alabama Republican suggested the investigation take place once Republicans took control of the House of Representatives after next year’s elections.

“While Socialist Democrats claim you can identify as just about anything you want, everyone can agree that Hunter Biden can’t identify as an artist,” Brooks said in a statement given to Breitbart News. “Despite this, his paintings sell for tens of thousands of dollars. The White House released a report that the art market is ripe for financial corruption. Yet somehow, they claim Hunter is immune from this. It’s quite apparent that people are not paying these outrageous prices for the ‘art.'”

“They are purchasing access to the Biden name,” he continued. “This is nothing new for the Biden family. It is clear that for full transparency, a full select committee investigation into Hunter Biden and all of his scandals, including his laptop, is needed once Republicans take back control of the House in 2022.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor