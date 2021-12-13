Katko: ‘We’re Going to Force’ Biden to Return to Some Trump Border Policies to Avoid Shutdown if We Take Congress

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) said that if Republicans control the House and Senate after the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans will “force the president to eat” some Trump-era immigration policies if he wants to avoid shutdowns.

Katko said, “If the Senate and the House are both in the Republicans’ control, the president’s going to have some very difficult decisions to make. And I think holding his feet to the fire on the border is something we can easily do. I’ve already got a bill drafted and submitted that is basically going to bring us back to the Trump era of law enforcement on the border and much more robust law enforcement, more Border Patrol agents, the Remain in Mexico policy, and more electronic surveillance to stop the flow of humans coming across the border. … And the bill I have is ready to roll. So, we’re going to force the president to eat it. If he wants to keep the lights on, he’s going to have to eat some of these policies.”

