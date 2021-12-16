MSNBC’s Reid: Elon Musk’s ‘Karen’ Jab at Elizabeth Warren ‘Misappropriating Black Vernacular’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has taken issue with the attacks aimed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by billionaire Elon Musk, who was recently named Time magazine’s “person of the year.”

Reid told her viewers Musk’s “Senator Karen” label was the misappropriation of “black vernacular,” which earned him, in part, Reid’s “The Absolute Worst” title.

“Time magazine has named Elon Musk person of the year, which is actually an insult to any number of people who should have been named person of the year because Elon Musk is — I mean, he’s the worst,” she said. His company Tesla’s trillion-dollar market value well exceeds its revenue. It only reached its first full-year profitability last year, has long relied on sales of emissions credits to keep its bottom line afloat, and was nearly — and was recently ordered to pay more than $100 million for a racist, hostile work environment. But, this year, Musk leapfrogged the other billionaire space cadet, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, becoming the world’s richest person. He’s also opposed to the Democrats’ Build Back Better bill that would help women and children families. And he wants to get rid of all government subsidies, like the ones that helped him build his empire.”

“But Musk isn’t just the world’s richest person,” Reid continued. “He’s one of the most thin-skinned people on social media. And, this week, he tried to come for Senator Elizabeth Warren, who tweeted: ‘Let’s change the rigged tax code so that the person of the year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.’ I mean, the senator is correct. This year, ProPublica got receipts. Its investigation found that, in 2018, Musk paid nothing in federal income taxes and less than $70,000 in 2015 and 2017.”

“Well, Elon wasn’t happy, so he did what he always did and stomped his little feet and insulted Senator Warren, calling her an angry mom and referring to her as ‘Senator Karen,'” she added. “So, for so many reasons, being a freeloader and a selfish and disrespectful one, and for misappropriating black vernacular for misogynistic purposes, Elon Musk is the ‘Absolute Worst.'”

