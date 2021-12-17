Sanders: Manchin, Sinema ‘Kind of Acting Like Republicans’ – ‘Arrogance’ for Them to Ignore What 48 Other Senators Want

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) “are kind of acting like Republicans” on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill and that it’s arrogant for them to say, “I don’t care what 48 of my colleagues want, it’s my way or the highway.”

Sanders said, “So, you’ve got 50 Republicans who are not prepared to do anything for the environment or working families. You’ve got 48 people in the Democratic caucus who are prepared and a president of the United States prepared to think big. And you have two Democrats who, in my view, are kind of acting like Republicans. And, to me, I respect other people’s points of view, but I do not respect the arrogance of any member of the Senate who says, you know what, I’m going to torpedo this entire bill, supported overwhelmingly by the American people, who are sick and tired of paying outrageously high prices for prescription drugs, sick and tired of seeing billionaires not paying their fair share of taxes, tired of seeing people sleeping out on the street, kids and families not being able to enjoy decent, quality child care at an affordable cost. And you’ve got two people saying, you know what, hey, if you don’t do it my way, I don’t care what the president wants, I don’t care what 48 of my colleagues want, it’s my way or the highway. And that I regard as arrogance.”

