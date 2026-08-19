Watch Live: Donald Trump Delivers Address on Tech Innovation

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about U.S. tech innovation along with industry leaders on Wednesday, August 19.
The event is expected to focus on various crypto markets, with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reported to be in attendance.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Mike Selig posted on Tuesday that the CFTC would hold its first meeting of the Innovation Advisory Committee to address the future of American investment in cryptocurrency.
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