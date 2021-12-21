Dem Rep. Casten: People of West Virginia ‘Need Something Other Than Coal’ – ‘They Know They Don’t Have a Future in Coal’

On Monday’s edition of Peacock TV channel The Choice’s “Zerlina,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) discussed Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the Build Back Better reconciliation bill and stated that people in West Virginia “need something other than coal. Because they know they don’t have a future in coal.”

Casten said, “I think we’re all still left saying, what do the people of West Virginia really need? They need something other than coal. Because they know they don’t have a future in coal. They need help in transitioning. We know we’ve got $20 billion in this bill to help folks in those communities transition. … They’d like to have cheap energy. We know we’re going to build all this energy that’s actually way cheaper than the other stuff. So, it’s in the interest of West Virginia. It’s in the interest of the country. It’s, frankly, in the interest of the world. Because if we don’t lead on the climate front, who is going to? And do we want that person in a leadership role?”

