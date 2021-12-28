Dem Rep. Shontel Brown: Build Back Better ‘Absolutely Not’ Dead

Representative Shontel Brown (D-OH) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President Joe Biden’s massive social spending package, dubbed Build Bak Better, was not dead in Congress, even though Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has said he is a “no” vote.

Anchor Alisyn Camerota asked, “Is Build Back Better in its current form dead for all intents and purposes now?”

Brown said, “Absolutely not. What I would say as it relates to Build Back Better is that we are working tirelessly and diligently to make sure that we can find common ground so we can get it across the finish line. There are so many things that benefit the people in this country in Build Back Better, more than anything, the expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which has helped so many people, specifically 70,000 families in the Ohio 11th congressional district and more than 35 million families across the country.”

She added, “So, when you think about those type of improvements to our economy and being able to put people in a position to be able to get back to work, those things are critically important, so we have to do everything that we can to make sure that Build Back Better isn’t dead.”

