CNN’s Tapper to Fauci: Run Ads Featuring Trump’s Pro-Vaccination Stance

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Wednesday on his show “The Lead” that the Biden administration should run ads on right-wing websites featuring video of former President Donald Trump discussing his support for COVID vaccinations.

Tapper said, “It’s been more than a year since the first COVID vaccine was authorized in the U.S. and put into an arm. More than 20% of Americans have still not gotten even one shot. It’s hard to argue from where I sit that the Biden administration is doing everything it can to convince vaccine skeptics. For example, it seems obvious to me, and explain to me if I’m wrong or what the complications are here, any time, for instance, one group we know is statistically more resistant are Trump-supporting Republicans, according to polls …They are more resistant than the average American to get a vaccine. So how come every time a Conservative Republican gets online and goes on to Fox or another right-wing website, how come there isn’t a pop-up ad, sponsored by the government, featuring video of Trump, a couple of weeks ago, saying he got a booster and the vaccine is great and everyone should get a vaccine, which he said. Now, sure he hasn’t been saying it as strongly and vociferously for as long as he should have, but that video exists. We need to convince people. We need to persuade people. Where is that effort?”

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “I don’t know how to answer that question, Jake. That’s a comms issue. Let’s try this. For those, whether you are a Republican, an arch-conservative, if you want to get out there and tell people to get vaccinated, go do it. I think it’s a great idea. How about that?”

Tapper said, “I think the people that need to be convinced aren’t necessarily listening to you or me because we’ve been talking about these vaccines now for more than a year. I think it would mean more coming from President Trump.”

Tapper concluded, “Maybe pass on my idea about the pop-up video of Trump to the comms people at HHS or NIH or whoever the right person is. Just a Christmas present from me, just an idea.”

