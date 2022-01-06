Baier: ‘Insulting’ of VP Harris to Equate Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor, 9/11

Fox News Channel anchor Bret Baier on Thursday reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris likening the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to the attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Harris said on the anniversary of the riot, “Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place in our calendars but a place in our collective memory. December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001. And January 6, 2021.”

Baier said on “America’s Newsroom” that Harris’ remarks “may be insulting” to the families affected by the attacks.

“I just want to wrap up these speeches. I don’t think we’ve hit on it hard enough that the fact that the vice president conveyed that January 6, 2021, was like December 7, 1941, and September 11, 2001,” Baier noted. “Even for some people who are going to condemn the attacks and the riot, they’re going to find that, I think, pretty hyperbolic, and for 9/11 family survivors, may be insulting. We may see that backlash.”

“And the other thing is the president going specifically numerous times to ‘defeated,’ ‘beaten,’ talking about ‘failed,’ ‘lost.’ It was almost that he was trying to stir former President Trump into saying something today,” he added. “And we’ll see if that happens.”

