GOP Sen. Rounds: Trump’s Allegations Are Unfounded — 2020 ‘Election Was Fair’

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) said Sunday Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s fraud claims in the 2020 presidential election are unfounded.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You voted to certify the election last year, and you condemned the protests as an insurrection. What do you say to all those Republicans, all those veterans who believe the election was stolen and bought the falsehoods coming from former President Trump?”

Rounds said, “As a part of our due diligence, we looked at over 60 different accusations made in multiple states. While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state. The election was fair, as fair as we have seen. We simply did not win the election as Republicans for the presidency and moving forward, and that’s the way we want to look at this. Moving forward, we have to refocus once again on what it’s going to take to win the presidency.”

He added, “If we simply look back and tell our people, ‘Don’t vote because there’s cheating going on,’ then we’re going to put ourselves in a huge disadvantage. So, moving forward, let’s focus on what it takes to win those elections. We can do that, but we have to let people know that they can believe and they can have confidence that those elections are fair, and that is in every single state that we looked at.”

