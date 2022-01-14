Madeleine Dean: McCarthy, GOP’s ‘Rabbit Hole of Lies and Cult-Like Behavior’ Will Not End Well

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the Republican Party were going down a “rabbit hole of lies and cult-like behavior” that would “not end well.”

Dean said, “Last week we marked the one-year anniversary, I thought n a series of very thoughtful ways on January 6th. One of the things we did was a moment of silence in the chamber. And you saw the striking picture of the Democratic side quite busy and occupied with those who wanted to mark that moment of silence. And standing alone on the Republican side, no other Republicans but Liz Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney. We wound up lining up to go up and say hello. I to just continue to support Liz in her work and to speak with the vice president to say how proud he must be of her. But it felt like a strange funeral, but there was nobody there. There was no Kevin McCarthy there. This is the institution of our democracy and how they couldn’t bring themselves to mark that day.”

Discussing McCarthy not cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol, Dean said, “Mr. McCarthy’s own words will paint a very sad portrait for all of history. I say that to say to Mr. McCarthy. It’s not too late. Come forward, do your patriotic duty. Realize that you are taking yourself and your party down the rabbit hole of lies and cult-like behavior, and it will not end well. It will not end well for us as a country. And it will not end well for your party. It’s not too late. Do the patriotic thing.”

