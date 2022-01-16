Clyburn: Trump, People Who ‘Showed Up’ on January 6 Are ‘Domestic Enemies’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump and those who “showed up” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 were “domestic enemies.”

Clyburn said, “We just got around the filibuster to raise the debt limit. Why? Because we don’t want to put the full faith and credit of the United States at risk.”

He continued, “The filibuster is there for all of these issues that may be policy issues, but when it comes to the Constitution of the United States of America, no one person sitting downtown in the spa ought to be able to pick up the form and say you are going to put a hold on my ability to vote. That is what is going on here. I wish they’d stop that foolishness because if we do not protect the vote with everything that we’ve got, we will not have a country to protect going forward.”

Clyburn added, “I don’t know where we got the notion from, that this democracy is here to stay no matter how we conduct ourselves. Our job when we took the oath of office to protect this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. There are domestic enemies that showed up January 6, and they didn’t stop there. They’re still going on, and you hear it when the president tweets out or whatever he said about getting rid of people’s convenient voting places, saying to paraplegics that we can’t make it convenient for to you vote, saying to 90-year-old you got to stand in line four and five hours to vote, and if anybody gives you a glass of water, they will be put in jail. That’s third world stuff.”

