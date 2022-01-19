Cotton: Biden ‘Emboldened’ Putin with Afghanistan, and Now Is Green-Lighting Him to Invade

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that President Joe Biden’s botched handling of Afghanistan, “emboldened Vladimir Putin to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine” and that Biden “basically green-lighted Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine when he started speculating about minor incursions.”

Cotton stated, “I also heard today a lot of members who were astonished that Joe Biden would not only refuse to express any regrets about the impotence and the incompetence he displayed in Afghanistan, which, has, by the way, emboldened Vladimir Putin to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine. He also basically green-lighted Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine when he started speculating about minor incursions.”

