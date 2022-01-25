Donny Deutsch: FNC’s Tucker Carlson Is a ‘Ratings Whore’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch called Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a “ratings whore” Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I don’t know if you were there that day, Donny, but I remember Trump saying to Joe, you know, we do bad things too, and Joe said Putin is a killer. I mean, has Trump’s embrace of Putin and Tucker following his lead or leading him now, I don’t know who leads who this the Tucker-Trump relationship, but has that made it harder for any American president now to lead this country in terms of a challenging Russia with the feeling that the country’s behind them?”

Deutsch said, “A new poll said 33% of Americans think democracy, it’s okay to tamper with it a little bit and the autocrats on the other side of that and obviously come out on the winning side of that formula with that 33%. I want to go to one argument with Tucker Carlson. Let’s get this straight…The more polarizing you are, the better your ratings are. He’s a ratings whore. That’s it. It’s a game. Let’s stop saying — it’s performance art. That’s what it is. By the same way, last week, he said that doing, making kids wear masks in schools is no different than experiments the Nazis did on the Jews, the medical experiments and it’s the same kind of mandate situation. He’s a ratings whore. That is what this translated into and that is what this is period.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN