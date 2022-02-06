McCaul: RNC’s ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ Line Was ‘Referring to the Peaceful Protesters’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Republican National Committee’s “legitimate political discourse” description in the censure resolution of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was referring to the “peaceful protesters” on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “The RNC voted to censure your colleagues Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their roles in investigating the Capitol riot. The resolution referred to January 6 as legitimate political discourse. Do you stand by the RNC’s actions?”

McCaul said, “My understanding is that pertaining to the legitimate protesters that I saw that day.”

Raddatz said, “It says that in the resolution.”

McCaul said, “I condemn the violence at the Capitol. Those who committed criminal offenses who were violent at the Capitol need to be prosecuted. As a former federal prosecutor, I said that all along, that needs to be addressed.”

He added, “I think part of the problem with my party is they view that as a weaponization, that Pelosi’s weaponizing January 6, politicizing it to her advantage, but at the end of the day, I think that the truth needs to come out.”

Raddatz said, “I just want to ask you again. Do you stand by the RNC’s actions and statements?

McCaul said, “As I understand it, they were referring to the peaceful protesters when they said it. I do not agree with that statement if it’s applying to those who committed criminal offenses and violence to overtake our shrine of democracy.”

