DCCC Chair Maloney: ‘Very Close, if Not Already’ at Place Where Mandates Not Needed Due to Biden – ‘Free as Many’ People as We Can

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) stated that “we are very close, if not already at a place, particularly in states like New York, where you don’t need a mandate in schools or anywhere else” for masks, “we should free as many people from these restrictions” as we can, and that in a place like New York, “there’s no reason for mandates at this point.” Maloney also argued that New York feels safe removing some of its mandates “because of the success of the president’s policies, because of the success of responsible people doing the right thing.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “So, the White House today, look, you’ve got to give them a credit, they’re not wavering. They’re not dancing around it. They’re taking a side. They’re blunt. They’re telling schools, listen to the CDC, which says mask up, not the six governors this week who have said it’s safe to drop masks in schools, Democratic governors. Do you think the White House is missing this one?”

Maloney responded, “No. I think the president’s done a tremendous job on getting shots in arms, of making sure we have better therapeutics and testing, and that the vaccines are widely distributed and available. And by the way, I think the distinction is still, in New York at least, the governor’s waiting to see what to do about school mandates. But I think the larger issue of whether there should be blanket mandates for businesses and other public areas is a step that, here in New York, we feel comfortable taking because of the success of the president’s policies, because of the success of responsible people doing the right thing. And masks, of course, will continue to play a role and everyone should feel free to wear one, especially if you feel vulnerable or uncomfortable. But the issue of mandates is one where I think we can stop mandating it.”

He added that “we are very close, if not already at a place, particularly in states like New York, where you don’t need a mandate in schools or anywhere else.” And that “at this point, yes, I think we can move beyond mandates.”

Maloney further stated, “I think that, in a state like New York, we can stop mandating it and we can leave these decisions to parents and/or local school boards, but the lowest level of government possible. I do think this is not a one-size-fits-all situation anymore.”

He concluded, “I think that, in the past, there was a place for very serious and emergency public health measures, which have made us all safer. But now, the point is, in a state like New York, with case rates dropping through the floor, with effective therapeutics and testing and vaccines, with mask-wearing, if you want it, there’s no reason for mandates at this point. If things change, we can change back. But right now, we should free as many people from these restrictions…and if the politics follow that, sure. But the point is, it’s the right thing to do. We have all been through a lot. And we should not continue these extraordinary mandates one second longer than necessary, and in a state like New York, the evidence is pretty good that we can do something better.”

