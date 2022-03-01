MSNBC’s Wallace: Kids Have Been in School for Biden’s Whole Time in Office and GOP ‘Immune to the Facts’ about Kids Not Wearing Masks

During MSNBC’s State of the Union coverage on Tuesday, host Nicolle Wallace reacted to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ (R) rebuttal speech by claiming that some people on the right “will be totally immune to the facts about children not wearing masks,” and that “children have been in school the entire time Joe Biden has been president.”

Wallace stated, “Glenn Youngkin, hopefully, is calling and asking for his stump speech back. It worked in Virginia. And Republicans are not innovative campaigners. They take a winning formula, right? I mean, they’re not innovative. And they have this infrastructure that will be totally immune to the facts about children not wearing masks, about — I mean, no — I mean, children have been in school the entire time Joe Biden has been president. But that does not matter.”

