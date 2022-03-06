Nikki Haley: Giving Oil Money to an Enemy Is ‘Unthinkable,’ ‘Absolute Lunacy’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the United States importing Russian oil during the Ukraine invasion was “absolute lunacy.”

Bartiromo said, “Ambassador, what needs to be done now? The embassy in Kyiv tweeted that attacking a nuclear plant is a war crime. We are watching images of explosions and street fighting in cities across Ukraine, and I know that the Congress right now is taking up action this upcoming week about cutting off Russia’s oil now. But what should the administration and allies be doing for Ukraine today?”

Haley said, “Stop reacting and start leading. First of all, work with Ukraine on real-time intelligence so we can tell them everything that’s happening that they can’t see, make sure that we send anti-tank, anti-air missiles immediately, make sure that we are telling Poland and NATO that they’ve got to supply these planes to Ukraine, they need them right away so they can cover their own air space. We’ve got to make sure we sanction these energy companies, all of them. We’ve got to make sure that we pull them out of the international banking system. And we need to stop taking any Russian oil. The idea that we would give our money to an enemy is unthinkable, and it’s absolute lunacy. We can’t allow this to continue.”

