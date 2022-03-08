Rick Scott: Biden Is Making Iran, Venezuela Our Partners ‘To Save our Economy’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration for reportedly looking to boost energy production in Iran and Venezuela and stated that doing so would make the authoritarian Maduro regime and Iran’s dangerous regime partners “to save our economy” and argued that every day America waits to boost domestic energy production, “continues to put us in an awkward position.”

Scott stated, “Well, unfortunately, Biden didn’t do the right things to deter Putin. So, I mean, we can all complain about that. But right now, he’s got to say, every day, stop taking the Russian oil. And by the way, this idea that we’re going to go do business with Maduro, he’s killing his own citizen[s], or Iran, that wants to kill all the Jews and demolish Israel, we’re going to go — they’re going to be our partner to save our economy? Come on. Why would we ever make ourselves dependent? … We’ve got to get oil and gas going again in this country so we can help ourselves and help our allies. Every day we wait to do that is — continues to put us in an awkward position.”

