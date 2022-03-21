GOP Rep. Cammack: Iran Deal Will Increase Terrorism, Iran’s Already Attacked our Consulate

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) argued that if the Iran nuclear deal is reinstated, it will result in “a surge of money into Iran, which then will up the terrorist attacks around the world.” And that the Biden administration is pushing for a deal unilaterally because President Joe Biden is “desperate” to get a win.

Cammack stated, “Listen, this is a unilateral deal being put together by this administration. The maximum pressure campaign that President Trump put on the table that he put out cut the GDP of Iran in half. There [haven’t] been any resources in Iran to conduct acts of terror. They haven’t been able to fully fund their proxy Hezbollah. But this is going to absolutely put a surge of money into Iran, which then will up the terrorist attacks around the world.”

She added, “We’re already seeing these acts of terror. They took credit for a ballistic attack on our consulate in Iraq three weeks ago. Why would we come to the table? This is unilateral action by a president who is desperate for a win. That’s why he’s doing this.”

