GOP Rep. Bice: Biden Budget an ‘Insult’ to Our Military

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) on Wednesday called President Joe Biden’s spending for the military in his proposed $5.8 trillion budget for fiscal year 2023 an “insult” to the U.S. military.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Bice pointed out that Asian superpower China has increased its military spending 8% in the last year. She argued the United States needed to up its military spending if it wanted to “keep pace” with the likes of China and Russia.

Host Maria Bartiromo posed that the 4% increase in military spending in the budget was a “decline” given the record-high inflation.

“You’re spot on, Maria,” Bice agreed.

“You know, the budget has a lot of vague information in there, but one of the things that was really clear was the defense numbers, and the 4% increase doesn’t meet those inflationary pressures that we’re seeing of 8% currently,” she added. “And if you look at our … adversaries like China, they’ve upped their military spending 7%, just in the last year. We have to look at increasing military spending to be able to keep pace with countries like China and Russia. And the proposed budget, I think, was really an insult to our military.”

