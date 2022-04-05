Dem Rep. Raskin: Ivanka Trump Was ‘Cooperative Witness’ Before the January 6 Probe

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, was “cooperative” during her eight-hour testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Raskin said, “Chair Bennie Thompson said afterward that she was a cooperative witness, and in that sense, she exemplifies the vast majority of the people who we have contacted, who’ve come before the committee, who have told exactly in a lot of cases, mostly what they know in other cases. Essentially people are cooperating.”

He continued, “The remarkable thing, to me, it’s how many people want to testify to unburden themselves and tell the truth about what took place on that fateful day.”

Raskin added, “The people who are most ferociously sticking to the big lie are the ones who are least likely to cooperate. The ones for trying to maintain the pretense that Donald Trump won the election, that January six was, you know, rioters presenting flowers and hugs and kisses to the officers. Those people are the ones who are refusing to participate. Then there are some people who seem to want to rejoin the rule of law and the constitutional democratic framework. I think it’s also good that this major schism has erupted within the ranks of the Republicans.”

