Booker: GOP’s KBJ Hearing Questions Were ‘Insulting,’ ‘Demeaning,’ ‘Filthy’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Thursday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that some Republican senator’s questions to judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her nomination hearing for U.S. Supreme Court were “insulting and demeaning and degrading, or just plain filthy.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “How much more difficult was this process for Ketanji Brown Jackson as a black woman, especially during those totally and incredibly partisan times.”

Booker said, “There is a lot of hurt in America and a lot of private of people who were qualified who are competent and who were disrespected, disregarded or just plain dissed frankly. I think people feel an aching sadness for having those experiences so often. And this, for I think a lot of Americans, black and white, people of all backgrounds, this was a healing. This is a time to rejoice, to see someone overcome all of the obstacles we know she faced and many more we don’t know.”

He added, “So I think this is more than just a normal hearing. I think that when people saw not all of my Republican colleagues, not even most of them, but when some of them went to lines of questioning that were seeming insulting and demeaning and degrading, or just plain filthy, frankly, I think there were a lot of people that felt like their wounds were being poked as well and they were hurting and to see her rise above all of that to this moment to this day, that gives so many people a sense of joy.”

