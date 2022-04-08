Sharpton: GOP Didn’t Have ‘Enough Humanity’ to Say KJB Vote ‘Historic’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republican senators did not have the “humanity” to say judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation vote was “historic.”

Sharpton said, “As great as it is today, for black women, for women, and for black people, we all couldn’t celebrate that together. They didn’t even have enough humanity to say this is historic. I think that that is very telling. and she comes on the bench in a divided time, giving hope to people that’s going to have to fight those divisions.”

He continued, “We should not give people a false sense of what she’s going to have to deal with and what we all are going to have to deal with. We’re in the middle of a midterm election starting, and we’re going to hear some ugly things. If they could be that ugly against her, we need to be clear with the odds that we are dealing with here. These people need to be defeated. These people do not need to be in any way coddled or say they’ll get better. They’ve shown over and over again, I mean, Ketanji Brown Jackson is as good as you’re going to get in any race. And they couldn’t come together on that, even some of them that had voted for her in the past. ”

