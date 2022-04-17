Austrian Chancellor Nehammer: Putin Is ‘in His World’ — ‘He Believes He’s Winning the War’

Austria’s chancellor Karl Nehammer said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Russia is winning the war against Ukraine.

Nehammer said, “I took the decision to visit first Ukraine and to meet President Zelensky, the prime minister, the defense minister and west prime minister, and they showed us Bucha. We saw the war crimes there. An orthodox priest told us Russian soldiers shot the civilians. After the trip to Ukraine, I did a trip to Moscow to confront President Putin with what I saw. You know it was not a friendly conversation. It was a frank and tough conversation. I told him what I saw. I saw the war crimes. I saw the massive loss of the Russian army. I told him there is a need for humanitarian coordinators.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Do you get the sense that Vladamir Putin is viewing reality in what’s happening in Ukraine, or is he getting a dressed-up picture of the war?”

Nehammer said, “No, I think he is now in his own war logic. He thinks the war is necessary for security guarantees for the Russian federation. He doesn’t trust the western world. He blames Ukrainians for genocide in the Donbas region. While he is now, he is now in his world, but I think he knows now what is going on in Ukraine.”

Todd asked, “Does he believe he’s winning the war or losing the war?”

Nehammer said, “I think he believes he’s winning the war.”

