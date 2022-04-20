FL AG Moody: Psaki’s Emotional Response to Parental Rights in Education Bill ‘Psaki Histrionics’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacted to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s emotional response to the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill.

Psaki described the bill as “horrible” and decried kids being bullied in school also being hurt by Florida lawmakers.

Moody called the emotional response “Psaki histrionics” and said the misinformation put out against the bill was “part of this radical fraud on the American public.”

“Look, this is Psaki histrionics adding to this fraud on the American public that this has anything … other to do than parental rights and classroom instruction with kids as young as kindergarten,” Moody declared. “You know, anyone that wants to talk about this bill with a leader should have to say how young do you believe we should talk about sexual interests with children?”

“I mean, this histrionics, this saying that leaders are harming children, I am a mother of a young school-aged child. I want what’s best for our children, as do all leaders in the state of Florida,” she added. “And again, all of this behavior, this name-calling, this misinformation about this bill is all a part of this radical fraud on the American public.

