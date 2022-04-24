Warren: McCarthy ‘Is a Liar and a Traitor’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is a “liar and a traitor.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Before I let you go, I want to ask about something The New York Times reported this past week. They revealed new audio from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from the days immediately following January 6. Listen to what he said in two separate calls.”

In audio, McCarthy said, “He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened, and we need to acknowledge that.”

He added, “The discussion I did have with him is that I think this will pass. And it would be my recommendation he should resign.”

Bash said, “You know, he’s not saying that now. What’s your reaction?”

Warren said, “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor. This is outrageous. And that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now. They say one thing to the American public and something else in private. They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government. And that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make the 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington. Shame on Kevin McCarthy.”

