GOP Rep. Babin: Psaki Dodging Hunter Biden Question ‘Totally Unacceptable’ — ‘American People Deserve to Know the Truth’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) reacted to White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying she did not have “any information” about Hunter Biden’s business partner Eric Schwerin reportedly visiting the White House 19 times when President Joe Biden was serving as vice president.

Babin called Psaki’s response “totally unacceptable” and said that “the American people deserve to know the truth.” He questioned if the Democrats were unhappy with Biden’s presidency and if that was the reason more information on the Biden family’s financial dealings was coming out.

“That is totally unacceptable, Brian,” Babin stated. “The American people deserve to know the truth. We have known the truth. I think everyone in this country that has half a brain knows what has been going on — that there has been something fishy that has been going on under the Democratic leadership of the Obama administration that Vice President Biden was a part of, and why were they given access — these people given access to the vice president, to Obama’s, you know, administration personnel, and then big tech simply ignored it.”

“My curiosity is aroused,” he continued. “Why all of a sudden are we hearing this news? It makes one wonder if they are not happy with the Biden administration’s actions and results currently right now, and they are planning on doing something, maybe a switch there. I have no idea what’s going on there, but big tech, the mainstream media have covered this thing up, and now all of a sudden, we are seeing a little bit of the truth come peeping over the horizon, and we want to have the entire truth. And that’s what we deserve, and hopefully, we will be getting that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent