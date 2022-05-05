Clinton on Leaked Draft Overturning Roe: ‘Dark,’ ‘Incredibly Dangerous’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell Thursday that the leaked draft of a 5-4 majority Supreme Court opinion that would remove so-called abortion Roe v. Wade protections was “dark” and “incredibly dangerous.”

Politico published Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s draft Monday evening, which would overrule the prior abortion cases, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in order to uphold an abortion law in Mississippi.

Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft opinion was real.

Clinton said, “This opinion is dark. It is incredibly dangerous. And it is not just about a woman’s right to choose. It is about much more than that. I hope people now are fully aware of what we’re up against because the only answer is at the ballot box, to elect people who will stand up for every American’s rights.”

She added, “And any American who says, ‘Look, I’m not a woman, this doesn’t affect me. I’m not black. That doesn’t affect me. I’m not gay. That doesn’t affect me.’ Once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold, you have no idea who they will come for next.”

