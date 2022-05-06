Krishnamoorthi: Title 42 Shouldn’t Be in COVID Bill Because It’s ‘Not Directly Related’ to COVID, Package Should Be Ukraine and COVID

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that he doesn’t want language to keep Title 42 in place in a package on Ukraine aid and COVID aid because “it’s not directly related to fighting COVID,” and that “the package should involve Ukraine, and of course, the COVID aid, so that we can actually get out of this pandemic.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “President Biden just announced another $150 million worth of equipment for Ukraine, in addition to asking Congress for another $33 billion. Senate Democrats are considering tying that to COVID relief funding. Republicans say, if that’s true, they would want some sort of line to ensure that Title 42 is kept. … Would you be okay with that, if this is all one big package?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I think that we absolutely have to combat COVID, not only here in the United States, where we’re starting to run out of funds to buy treatments and vaccines, but also across the world, if we’re ever going to end this pandemic. And I’m helping to lead the fight there. I think that’s a totally separate issue from the border, Jake, and I think that we should take those issues separately. I would not want to see it related to border issues. I think that the package should involve Ukraine, and of course, the COVID aid, so that we can actually get out of this pandemic.”

Krishnamoorthi added, “I think the issue there is it’s germane, but it’s not directly related to fighting COVID, which is what we absolutely have to do right now. And right now, we’re seeing a surge in cases, and if we’re going to sit here and talk about the border instead of dealing with those cases, we could see another resurgence of COVID by the fall.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett