Chicago Alderman: Lightfoot Using Abortion to ‘Deflect’ from ‘Failures’ on Crime

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Chicago Alderman and mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez accused the city’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, of using abortion, which is “in no way, shape, or form under attack in the state of Illinois” in the hope that “everyone will ignore her failures locally.”

Lopez stated, “I’ve never seen someone work so hard to be this disconnected from reality. You talk about her focusing on the agenda issues of the left, she’s been gaslighting people for two years, and what we’ve seen as of late is that now she’s turning to the national issue of a possible decision about abortion rights, which [are] in no way, shape, or form under attack in the state of Illinois. It is the law in Illinois. It is legal in Chicago. But she wants to deflect to what’s going on at the federal level in the hopes that…everyone will ignore her failures locally.”

He added, “The new normal, as far as Lori Lightfoot is concerned, is that everyone in the city of Chicago should live in fear, and that is something that is unacceptable. We cannot continue to allow her to normalize gang life and the violence at the expense of law enforcement.”

