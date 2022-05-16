McMorris Rodgers: FDA Regulations Have Led to ‘a Lot of Consolidation’ in Formula Production

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) stated that one issue in the national baby formula shortage is that there is “a lot of consolidation in the industry due to the regulations from the FDA in the name of safety.”

Rodgers said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “This is where Congress must do the oversight. We must do our jobs as the elected representatives of the people to get these answers as to why did this happen and why has it taken so long and what is going to be the plan from the FDA. They are the ones that make sure that the formula is safe. But clearly, they’ve shut down a plant, but they haven’t answered the question as to what happened and how are we going to make sure that we have formula for families in America.”

She added, “FDA has dropped the ball and we must get some answers. Yes, we want to make sure that baby formula is safe, absolutely. We all share that goal. But FDA, just shutting it down…we could be importing safe baby formula from other countries. There are manufacturers here in the United States of America that are ready, that would like to have a green light from FDA, and yet it’s like a black hole at the FDA.”

Rodgers concluded, “[T]here’s been a lot of consolidation in the industry due to the regulations from the FDA in the name of safety. Well, FDA, you need to be doing your job and making sure that we actually have supply.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett