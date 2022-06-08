ABC’s Hostin: Republicans Need to Find a Conscience, That ‘Party Is Sick’

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans’ opposition to gun legislation after the recent mass shootings “need to find a conscience.”

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger said, “I understand that the overall goal is let’s get AR-15s out of here, and we don’t want them on the table, but like Chris Murphy said yesterday, let’s not let perfect be the enemy of good.”

Hostin said, “Republicans need to find a conscience because when this happened in New Zealand, when this happened in Christchurch, and you had an act of terrorism, those automatic weapons were gone, and guess what? That was in 2019, and this didn’t happen again.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “That’s right.”

Hostin said, “They enacted legislation, and it was over. Why can’t Republicans fine their conscience? Why can’t they find their hearts? And why can’t they get this done? I don’t care about the imperfect being the enemy of good. What about right and wrong?”

Granger said, “What about realistic? I want to get something done, though, Sunny, I agree with you. There is right is right, and wrong is wrong, but I would like to get something done here.”

Hostin said, “Your party is sick! Your party is sick!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Something is getting done right now. We’re going to break.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN