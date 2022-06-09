Education Secretary Cardona on Arming Teachers: ‘Some of the Stupidest Proposals I’ve Heard’

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that calls to arm teachers to combat school shootings are “some of the stupidest proposals” he has heard.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Secretary, you know, rather than regulate guns or, of course, ban AR-15s, some Republicans have proposed arming teachers to stop these shootings. My mother is a teacher. In Ohio, the governor is preparing to sign a bill that would lower the training requirements for a teacher to carry a gun in the classroom from 700 hours to 24 hours. In your view, do you support teachers carrying guns in the classroom?”

Cardona said, “Those are some of the stupidest proposals I’ve heard in all my time as an educator. So that’s my answer to that. Listen. We need to make sure we’re doing sensible legislation, making sure our schoolhouses are safe as much as possible, but to say that we’re going to arm teachers to protect students, what happens when a teacher goes out on maternity leave? Are we going to give the substitute of the day a gun? What this shows, Sunny, is that some people are clueless when it comes to what’s happening in our schools, and it just shows further disrespect to a profession that has bent over backward these last two years to protect students and give them an opportunity for an education. So, I’m tired of hearing about the silly proposal that are doing more to lift up people’s national profile than protect children.”

