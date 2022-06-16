McCarthy: Biden’s Energy Proposals Are Like ‘Venezuela All over Again’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that President Joe Biden’s oil and gas policy is like Hugo Chavez and “Venezuela all over again with what he is talking about.”

Host Larry Kudlow stated, “I thought the — Biden would send the National Guard, maybe 20, 30,000 troops to take over Midland, TX. It’s not the war in Ukraine. It’s the war here against fossil fuel [companies]. Maybe he’ll nationalize Exxon. Maybe he’ll nationalize Chevron. I mean, I’ve never seen such a hostile executive. I mean, we’ve seen lefties before, but this seems to me this one is over the top.”

McCarthy responded, “You think this is Hugo Chavez, you think it’s Venezuela all over again with what he is talking about. That’s exactly what it is.”

Kudlow added, “I should have thought of that. This is the Hugo Chavezation of America.”

McCarthy responded, “It is.”

