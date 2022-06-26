Jordan: SCOTUS Dobbs Decision a ‘Victory over the Intimidation Tactics of the Left’

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday touted the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned the high court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Jordan told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the decision was not only a “win for life,” the Constitution, and common sense but also a “victory over the intimidation tactics of the left.”

“[T]he left … will always try and intimidate you,” Jordan declared. “But this decision this week was a win for life, was a win for the Constitution, a win for common sense. And God bless the Supreme Court. And God bless President Trump. This doesn’t happen if he doesn’t put the right people on the court. I mean, this is — this was a huge victory for life. But it was also a victory over the intimidation tactics of the left.”

“Never forget the pattern here,” he continued. “I mean, it started with the Kavanaugh confirmation, all the crazy things they did. Then it was Schumer on the steps of the Supreme Court saying all the ridiculous things he said. It was Jerry Nadler introducing a bill to pack the court. It was the intimidation tactics they tried to use against Justice Thomas and his wife. And, of course, then it was the leak of the draft opinion. It was a hearing the Judiciary Committee had on this subject matter pending in front of the court on the abortion issue. And then, of course, it was the assassination attempt on a sitting United States Supreme Court justice.”

Jordan added, “But none of that mattered. The court did the right thing. And they said the Constitution means what it says, and we got a victory for life. But, again, this doesn’t happen if President Trump doesn’t do what he said he would do and put the right people on our highest court.”

