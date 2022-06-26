Stacey Abrams: ‘There Is Nothing Sacrosanct About Nine Members’ on Supreme Court

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” called on Democrats to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “There are a lot of progressives who are calling on President Biden to expand the size of the Supreme Court. Do you think Biden should do that?”

Abrams said, “I know how the law works, and it is not up to President Biden. This is a choice that has to be made by our both executive and legislative branch, but I do think that we have to recognize there’s nothing sacrosanct about nine members on the United States Supreme Court, but that is a long-term question. What we have to focus on right now is the danger this Dobbs decision presents to the women in the state of Georgia and across the country.”

“As someone who is pro-choice and proudly pro-choice, I believe we need leaders right now who are willing to defend who we are and defend the women under our care,” she continued. “We have to be deeply concerned about what is happening to our LGBTQ+ community, to people of color, especially black women who face the highest rates of maternal mortality in the nation, and that is exacerbated in the state of Georgia. I believe we need to do more, and I want the president to do more. I want our Congress to do more, but we have to recognize that the stage we are in right now is left to the states. That’s why I encourage people to go to staceyabrams.com to learn more about protecting women in the state of Georgia.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN