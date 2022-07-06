GOP Rep. Biggs: Biden Should Be Impeached

On Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) suggested impeaching President Joe Biden for his administration’s reluctance to enforce immigration law was warranted given the impact it had on the country.

“So this will completely change America. In a democracy, the citizens get to decide what kind of country they want to live in,” host Tucker Carlson said. “Now, the Biden administration is — it will never be the same country ever. Millions of new people, all illegal. So like, why is this not a crime that’s being prosecuted? Why isn’t the President being impeached? The President being impeached for this?”

“Well, I think he should be,” Biggs replied. “I think that because they’ve deliberately — when I say they, I mean President Biden, Kamala Harris, Secretary Mayorkas — they have deliberately stopped enforcement under Title VIII, which is the Immigration and Nationality Act. And then you also have Title 42 that they’re hedging on. They’re not enforcing the law.”

“They’re not allowing ICE to actually remove people, and they’re actually surreptitiously providing a de facto amnesty program to a lot of people that they are catching and releasing,” he continued. “To me, that’s a violation of the law, and it is dangerous to this country because, I mean, we can talk about terrorist crime. We could talk about the drugs that are coming in. We could talk about the danger to the people that are coming in illegally.”

