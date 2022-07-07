Cindy McCain: GOP Has Lost its Way — ‘Not Being Good Examples for Our Children’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Cindy McCain, the spouse of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the Republican Party has lost its way.

Mitchell said, “Let’s talk about politics in America right now. It’s not John McCain’s politics. Would he recognize the Republican Party that so many people say they still believe that Donald Trump won the election?”

McCain said, “I don’t believe my husband would recognize it. But I do know one thing. He would be fighting like the dickens to pull it back together and bring it back to what it was during previous Republican administrations and previous administrations as well. I’m still a Republican. I believe in the party, and I believe in what we stand for, but right now, we’ve lost our way. And so I’m hoping as the years go on, perhaps we can right ourselves and do what Republicans do best, and that is work for smaller government but work in a bipartisan fashion.”

Mitchell said, “The hearings that have been going on have been watched by millions and millions of people, and they’ve been compelling, compelling television but shocking about the level of lies and deceit going on inside the White House.”

McCain said, “For all of us that work so hard and believe in this country the way that we do, it’s hard to watch. It’s something that we must deal with in a proper fashion as well. I believe there’s going to be some legal issues come out of this. More importantly, it’s a good lesson, and we’re not being good examples for our children with what this represents right now, and that’s most important.”

She added, “The peaceful transfer of power, the way that we govern ourselves, the way we represent who we are, we have got to come back to that. I know people overseas that I deal with say to me, what happened? Is it going to get better? What’s going to happen? And right now, I don’t have the answer for it. I believe in what President Biden is doing. I’m hoping that he can help right this ship a little bit. We have a long way to go.”

