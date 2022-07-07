GOP Rep. Fallon on China SPR Sale: Congress Should Have Say on SPR Releases, ‘We Want to Get to the Bottom of’ Hunter’s Deals

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) reacted to the reported sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China by stating that the use of the SPR should require authorization from Congress so presidents can’t use it for political reasons, and arguing that the move is also “why we want to get to the bottom of” Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

Fallon stated, “Well, Joe Biden has proven that he puts America last and — unlike President Trump with his policies of putting America first. Our office, we filed H.R. 7996, John, to protect the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And — it’s meant for a national emergency or if you have a natural disaster. So, our bill, if it was passed into law, would require an act of Congress to tap into it. It shouldn’t be used by fiat or by decree for political expediency.”

Host John Bachman then asked, “Do you think this has anything at all to do with Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals with China?”

Fallon responded, “Well, I hope not. Because that’s high crimes and misdemeanors, and that’s treason. And that’s why we want to get to the bottom of this.”

