Kasich: January 6 Probe Making Hard-Core Trump Supporters ‘Mushy’ — It’s Taking a Toll

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that the hearings by the January 6 House Select Committee were causing former President Donald Trump’s “hard-core” supporters to become “mushy” in their defense of him.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Today’s testimony was behind closed doors, but it was recorded on video. So presumably, major portions of it could be made public during upcoming hearings, including as early as next week. What kind of impact would that have?”

Kasich said, “Well, what’s interesting to me, Wolf, is that these hearings were supposed to end sometime around June but what we see is they are not scheduling hearings as late as August, which means that little by little, they are finding more and more information and calling more and more relevant witnesses. So Cipollone is important in terms of the things that our guests have said here about confirming some things. But it also is really interesting how they keep finding more and more people who they want to call and have testify.”

He added, “You know, there is one other thing happening that I have noticed, Wolf, and that is I like to say there are a group of what were hard-core Trump supporters, and I think they are getting like mushy. You know what that term means. They are mushy. They are getting weaker. They no longer stand up and defend him. They say, well, it’s time to move on. So these hearings, the accumulation of these hearings, highly watched hearings, are taking a real toll on him and providing space for other Republicans to think about running for president.”

