Hawley: It Is a ‘Religion’ to the Left That You Affirm Men Can Get Pregnant

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), fresh off of his dust-up with a University of California Berkely professor over the ability of men to get pregnant, discussed the exchange.

He likened Democrats’ belief in blurred lines of gender to religion.

“I think it’s a fact, Sean, and you know what, but for today’s Democrats elite and Democrat leaders, it’s not only not a fact, it is religion to them that you affirm that men can get pregnant and if you don’t say it, then you are responsible for violence,” he said. “I mean, this is their line.”

“By the way, Sean, these are the same people, the same Democrat leaders who want to force young women to compete against biological men in girls’ sports,” Hawley explained. “I mean that now we know why. If for all the parents out there, like why in the world do all of these Democrats want to eliminate girls’ sports? Now, you know why. They don’t believe there is any such thing as a woman, not really, and they think that if a biological man wants to claim to be a woman, hey, that’s fine, and we all have to accept it, or else we’re bigoted and violent. It’s just crazy.”

The Missouri Republican argued it was agenda driven by a small minority of the population.

“I just don’t think that you’re going to find many parents in this country — I mean, I say this as a parent of three kids, three little kids,” he continued. “I don’t have any parents who say, yeah, I want my — my young girl, I want her to have to play against biological males. I want them to be in her locker room. I want them to be in her safe spaces. I thought the left is all about safe spaces, but not for women, not anymore, not for young women.”

“It’s a crazy agenda, Sean,” Hawley added. “Like nobody supports this agenda. I mean, what 2% of the population maybe? It’s craziness. And to hear Democrats say this stuff and insist that we all affirm it — it’s not just that it’s their opinion. I mean, sure, you can have whatever opinion you want, but to insist that we have to agree that women should play men’s sports, we have to agree that men can get pregnant, or else we are predators, I mean, that’s just insane. It is truly insane.”

