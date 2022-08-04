‘The View’ Announces Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro as Co-Hosts

Following a year of speculation after co-host Meghan McCain’s departure, ABC’s “The View” officially named Alyssa Farah Griffin as the conservative co-host and also named Ana Navarro as a permanent co-host.

On Thursday’s show co-host, Whoopi Goldberg made the announcements, followed by video highlight’s from previous appearances.

Former Trump White House communications director Griffin said, “If anyone had ever told me I would be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, you are crazy. It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set.”

Griffin continued, “I was trying to come up with the word to describe how I feel about this, and honored is all that comes to mind. This show set out, as you all know, Barbara Walters had this vision for bringing women from totally different backgrounds, lived experiences, careers to talk about the tough issues that, frankly, our elected officials often aren’t tackling. And we do that every day, and we’re having important conversations. I can’t say how much I’ve learned from all of you, and I hope to learn from all of you.”

She added, “If there’s one thing I believe, it’s that there’s more that unites this country than divides it. And I think that we can demonstrate at this table what our elected leaders often can’t, which is disagreeing but doing so respectfully, doing so in a fact-based manner. We don’t need any of these, you know, conspiracies and lies that have taken over so much of news.”

Navarro said, “Well, after many years, many hairstyles, many pounds up and down, and appearances as a guest, a contributor, Snow White, a guest co-host, we’re finally putting a ring on it and making it official.”

She added, “It’s a huge, enormous, incomparable privilege to be part of a 25-year institution, and whether people like it or not, whether some people acknowledge it or not, it is the relevance and the importance and the platform that “The View” represents.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN