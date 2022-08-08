Bennet on Inflation Reduction Act: GOP ‘Lies’ Have ‘Done So Much Damage to this Country’

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that Republicans’ “lies” have “done so much damage to this country” while discussing the Democrats’ climate, tax and health legislation they called the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last week on the Senate floor, Mitch McConnell said, “Yet another reckless tax and spending spree. Democrats have already robbed American families once with inflation, and now the solution is to rob American families yet a second time.”

Bennet said, “With respect to Mitch McConnell, his position is the most absurd position of all. There’s nobody in American history who has put more debt on the balance sheet than Mitch McConnell. But the way he’s done it is by cutting taxes for rich people over and over again and saying that somehow that was going to trickle down to the American people and pay for itself. All lies, all lies.”

Bennet added, “Anybody who thinks that the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy were somehow a tax cut for working Americans is delusional, and anybody who thinks that this bill raises taxes on working people is delusional unless your definition for working people are the richest hedge fund managers in America and the largest corporations. Corporations that make more than a billion dollars in income and haven’t been paying any taxes. The American people are sick and tired of these folks paying 1.5%, paying 2%. All this says is you have to pay at least 15%. By the way, that’s less than school teachers are paying in the state of Colorado. That’s a debate I’m happy to have going into this election. I’m looking forward to it because we need to expose the Republican rhetoric for the lies that it is. It’s done so much damage to this country. Think about 50 years of trickle-down economics and what that has wrought. It’s created an economy that’s worked well for the top 10%, hasn’t worked for anybody else. What this Chips bill is a vote for a better future for America. That’s what the bill is that we voted on this weekend. The Inflation Reduction Act is about creating a renaissance in energy manufacturing here in the United States of America. That looks a lot better than Mitch McConnell’s agenda, I think.”

